Kolkata

Woman accuses man of rape, police on lookout

The police are on the lookout for a person accused of raping a woman, whom he had befriended on the social media, an official said on Thursday.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Beniapukur police station alleging that the man, whom she became friends with on a social media network a few months ago, had raped her.

She alleged that the accused had identified himself as a senior officer of a private firm and offered her a job. She said that she was called for an interview at an hotel in the eastern part of the city on Wednesday, and was raped by him inside a room there.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:29:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/Woman-accuses-man-of-rape-police-on-lookout/article16084095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY