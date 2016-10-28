Woman accuses man of rape, police on lookout

The police are on the lookout for a person accused of raping a woman, whom he had befriended on the social media, an official said on Thursday.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Beniapukur police station alleging that the man, whom she became friends with on a social media network a few months ago, had raped her.

She alleged that the accused had identified himself as a senior officer of a private firm and offered her a job. She said that she was called for an interview at an hotel in the eastern part of the city on Wednesday, and was raped by him inside a room there.