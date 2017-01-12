Kolkata

Trinamool seeks CBI probe over office attack

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday traded charges over the attack on Trinamool Congress party office at Kharagpur town in State’s Paschim Medinipur district where local gangster Srinu Naidu and his accomplice were killed a day before.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Subrata Bakshi and chairman of Kharagpur Municipality Pradip Sarkar pointed fingers at BJP State president Dilip Ghosh, who won Khargapur Assembly seat in 2016 polls. Mr. Ghosh, in turn, retorted by asking the ruling party to request a CBI probe into the crime. “There should be a proper probe. The police should also look into the role of the person, who has won from this segment in last polls,” Mr. Bakshi said..

