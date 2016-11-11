TMC gives notice in RS over demonetisation

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday gave a notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes on November 16 and said it would bring an adjournment motion on the subject in the Lok Sabha on the same day.

“Today (Thursday) we gave a notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue suspending business under Rule 267 on November 16,” TMC leader in the Upper House Derek O’Brien told PTI.

TMC leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay said the party would bring an adjournment motion on the issue when the House meets on November 16.

Mr. Brien, also the chief national spokesperson of the TMC, said it was vital the black money hoarders and the corrupt were punished, but it must not be done by inconveniencing the common people and the poor.

He said there must be a proper action plan for the implementation of such an extensive move which directly affects millions, especially the middle class and the poor.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement on Tuesday evening, State Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had slammed the Centre for the move and said it had resulted in a “complete disaster and chaos”.

She had urged the Modi government to rescind the “hasty decision”.

“Please save people from this disaster. Roads are closed, markets shut, patients not being admitted to private hospitals, millions affected. Chaos everywhere,” Ms. Banerjee had said on Wednesday. PTI