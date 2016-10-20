TMC MP attacks BJP over triple talaq issue

Attacking the NDA government over triple talaq and uniform civil code, TMC MP Sultan Ahmed on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to infringe into the fundamental and religious rights of Muslims and stir up communal passion in the country.

Mr. Ahmed said the BJP should leave it to the Muslim community of the country to decide on the issue of triple talaq.

“This will be a disastrous decision to take for the secular and pluralistic fabric of our country,” Mr. Ahmed told PTI.

Religious issue

Asked about the legibility of triple talaq for Muslim women, Mr. Ahmed, a prominent minority face of the TMC, said: “It is a religious issue of the Muslims and only they can decide on it.” -PTI