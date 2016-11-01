TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee released from hospital

Twelve days after he met with an accident at Singur, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday was released from a private health facility in the city.

Mr. Banerjee had to also undergo an orbit reconstruction surgery below his left eye earlier this week.

A press release issued by Belle View clinic earlier in the day said that his health condition has “ substantially improved over the past two days with improvement in all vitals”. The release also stated that his “eye movements and vision are competitively better as compared to Friday 28 October 2016 along with swelling which has reduced significantly”.

A huge crowd of party supporters had gathered outside the hospital on hearing the news that the MP, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be released from the hospital Mr. Banerjee came out of the hospital at about 5 p.m.