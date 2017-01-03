Six die after consuming spurious liquor in Bardhaman

Six persons died and about 25 have fallen ill after consuming spurious liquor at Galsi in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district.
Senior district officials said that while five were brought dead at a local health centre, one died due to affect o the illicit liquor at the health centre.
“25 persons are admitted to Pursha Health Centre. I personally spoke to them they are doing fine,” District Magistrate Bardhamnan, Soumitra Mohan told The Hindu on Tuesday.
Mr. Mohan said that the people consumed spurious liquor on January 1 and fell ill after that.
“We are conducting raids and one person has been arrested for allegedly selling spurious liquor,” the DM said.
