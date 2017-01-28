Protesters lift blockade in Bhangar

People protesting against the proposed power grid in Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas district lifted their road blockade on Friday. However, tension continued in the area owing to the arrest of a key leader of the movement.

The agitation against the setting up of the power grid is being organised under the banner of ‘Jomi, Jibika, Bastutantra O Poribesh Raksha Committee’ (Committee for Protection of Land, Livelihood, Ecology and Environment).

Speaking to the media on Friday, Alik Chakraborty, one of the leaders of the agitation and politburo member of the Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML [Red Star]), said they were lifting the blockade due to the “inconvenience” faced by the villagers.

“The way the police, administration and anti-social elements were using the roads to create a reign of terror in Bhangar, people were forced to block roads.” he said, adding that the agitation would continue. Mr. Chakroborty said if the State government tried to “resort to force again, the villagers are ready to give a fitting reply.” However, he said they were ready to resolve the matter “peacefully” through discussion with the State government.

Two leaders held

The State’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested party leader Sarmistha Chowdhury, who has been at the forefront of the agitation, from the Panapukur area of Bhangar on Wednesday. On Thursday, Pradeep Singh Thakur, the State general secretary of the party, was arrested.

“Both have been charged under several sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), 363 (kidnapping) 120 B (criminal conspiracy), as well as under the Arms Act,” their counsel Rangta Munshi said. Speaking to The Hindu, Additional Director-General of CID Rajesh Kumar said: “Ms. Chowdhury was arrested in connection with the violence in Bhangar on January 17.”

They were produced in a city court on Thursday which remanded them to CID custody for eight days.

‘MLA stoked trouble’

According to the local residents, Bhangar became tense again on Wednesday evening as the news of Ms. Chowdhury’s arrest spread. It reached a boiling point on Thursday when Trinamool Congress MLA from North 24 Paraganas district Sabyasachi Dutta entered the area with nearly 100 party cadres and allegedly tried to remove the road blockades by force. The villagers confronted Mr. Dutta and asked him to leave the area as he was an “outsider.”

The agitators surrounded Mr. Dutta and his followers after he allegedly threatened the villagers. The police had to escort Mr. Dutta out of Bhangar. “It is because of him [Mr. Dutta] that the party workers are again facing the ire of the villagers. He had no business coming to Bhangar and provoking the villagers,” said a local Trinamool worker.

Ignore protesters: Mamata

The development comes on a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in an apparent reference to the agitators, said that some “destructive elements” were trying to cause disruptions in the State. “Ignore and isolate the destructive elements who are trying to disturb the peace in the State,” she said at a government programme in the city on Friday.

Ms. Banerjee warned of “stern action” against anyone jeopardising law and order in Bengal. She also said that in the next Assembly session, her government would bring a legislation under which those who damage public property would have to pay compensation.