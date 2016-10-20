Presidency University to set up new faculties

Presidency University is gearing up to introduce at least five new faculties in coming years.

The university is in the process to set up its second campus which will include schools of advanced studies and research centres. Five schools have been approved so far and State government has sanctioned Rs. 372 crore for this project.

School of Public Policy, School of Design, School of Bio-technology, School of Astrophysics and School of Big Data Analytics are five of the top of the line research centres the university is planning to develop by 2018. Vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia said on Wednesday that Rs. 83 crore had already “been given” for the first phase to construct two academic towers of 14 floors each.

“The construction is under progress and hopefully we will be able to inaugurate the first phase by December, 2017,” the V-C said.

Third campus

Besides, there will be a third campus for which the government has sanctioned Rs.93 crore. The university is planning to start five to six departments for post-graduate students of various faculties and research centres. she said.

Prof. Lohia announced these developments on the occasion of the university's bicentenary celebration in 2017.

The prestigious Kolkata-based university - formerly Hindu College and Presidency College - was established in 1817 by Bengal's intelligentsia including Raja Ram Mohan Roy, David Hare and Radhakanta Deb. The college was upgraded to the status of an university in 2010.

The university has also planned to create an institutional archives housing articles written by alumni.

“It would also have rare books, college magazines, etc and all these will be digitised so that they are accessible to everyone," said Professor Swapan Kumar Chakravorty, Professor of Humanities.

There will be a museum which will showcase the history of the university in parallel to history of India. There will also be an exhibition space, auditoriums and refurbished laboratories, among others, Prof. Lohia said.

”The main campus is under renovation. The government of West Bengal has sanctioned a sum of Rs. 50 crore for this purpose," the V-C said.

The university is

also in the process

to set up its

second campus