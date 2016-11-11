Power companies extend due dates in Bengal

With chaos and confusion spreading fast after demonetisation Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes by the Centre, State- run and private electricity distribution companies in the State have extended their dates for making cash payments.

Both the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) and the West Bengal State Electricity Supply Company Limited (WBSEDCL) have extended the due dates for paying energy bills between November 9-12 till November 15.

Pandemonium

The decision comes after pandemonium prevailed at the counters of both CESC and WBSEDL where people, enraged with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes not being accepted, blocked roads at a few places in the city.

There were issues at petrol pumps in the State where Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes were not accepted.