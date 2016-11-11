Power companies extend due dates in Bengal

With chaos and confusion spreading fast after demonetisation Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes by the Centre, State- run and private electricity distribution companies in the State have extended their dates for making cash payments.
Both the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) and the West Bengal State Electricity Supply Company Limited (WBSEDCL) have extended the due dates for paying energy bills between November 9-12 till November 15.
Pandemonium
The decision comes after pandemonium prevailed at the counters of both CESC and WBSEDL where people, enraged with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes not being accepted, blocked roads at a few places in the city.
There were issues at petrol pumps in the State where Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes were not accepted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor