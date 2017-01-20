New nationalist tendencies can be extremely destructive: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday raised concern over the rise in new nationalist tendencies and said that such tendencies can be “extremely dangerous.”

“We are witnessing around the world a rise in new nationalist tendencies responding to populism and directing hatred against backward classes and minorities… These tendencies can be extremely destructive.,” Dr. Singh said addressing an event to mark the bicentenary celebrations of Presidency University.

The former Prime Minister who described himself as a "politician by accident" said that true nationalism is where students and citizens are encouraged to think and speak freely. " Where dissent is encouraged and not suppressed".

Underlining the need to free speech and engaging with dissent, Mr Singh touched on the recent developments at Hyderabad Central University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“Recent attempts to interfere with free expression of the student community at Hyderabad Central University and Jawaharlal Nehru University are of a particular concern. Attempts to suppress peaceful dissent are not only inimical to learning but also undemocratic,” he said.