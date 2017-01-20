Kolkata

New nationalist tendencies can be extremely destructive: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday raised concern over the rise in new nationalist tendencies and said that such tendencies can be “extremely dangerous.”

“We are witnessing around the world a rise in new nationalist tendencies responding to populism and directing hatred against backward classes and minorities… These tendencies can be extremely destructive.,” Dr. Singh said addressing an event to mark the bicentenary celebrations of Presidency University.

The former Prime Minister who described himself as a "politician by accident" said that true nationalism is where students and citizens are encouraged to think and speak freely. " Where dissent is encouraged and not suppressed".

Underlining the need to free speech and engaging with dissent, Mr Singh touched on the recent developments at Hyderabad Central University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“Recent attempts to interfere with free expression of the student community at Hyderabad Central University and Jawaharlal Nehru University are of a particular concern. Attempts to suppress peaceful dissent are not only inimical to learning but also undemocratic,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:39:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/New-nationalist-tendencies-can-be-extremely-destructive-Manmohan-Singh/article17067760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY