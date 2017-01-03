Mamata threatens nationwide protest over Sudip’s ‘arrest’

Stating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Trinamool Congress [TMC] MP and party leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal Chief Minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for a nationwide protest over the developments.

“This arrest has been made under pressure from the PMO. Chit-funds mushroomed under the CPI(M). Babul Supriyo and Sujan Chakraborty must be arrested,” Ms. Banerjee told journalists at State Secretariat.

The CBI, however, has not yet confirmed the arrest. Sources in Delhi said the CBI have denied arresting him. Mr. Bandyopadhyay was on Wednesday questioned by the central investigating agency in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

Expressing surprise over the developments, Ms. Banerjee said she couldn’t believe that such a senior leader can be arrested.

“I wish good health for Sudipda. People of Bengal are with him," Ms. Banerjee said.

"You cannot do anything you want by using force. You cannot suppress the voice of common people,” Ms Banerjee said, adding that the arrest was part of a “political vendetta” as she had raised her voice against demonetisation.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay is one of the senior-most leaders of TMC and was summoned by the CBI in connection with the investigation of the Rose Valley Group of Companies, one of the major names in the chit-fund scam.

The investigating agency alleged that Mr. Bandyopadhyay had financial dealings with and benefited from the Rose Valley Group.

On December 30, party MP Tapas Paul was arrested by the CBI in connection with the ongoing investigation.