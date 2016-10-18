Kolkata

Mamata orders CID probe into Mita Mondal death case

Demanding justice: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee consoling Sahadeb Das, father of late Mita Mondal (Das), and brother Bappa Das at her office in Kolkata on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered a CID probe into the death of Mita Mondal and promised her family, who visited her at the Secretariat, with a job and adequate action in the matter.

After meeting Mita’s father Sahadeb Das, her uncle Ranajit Das and two elder brothers Bappa and Kokhon, Ms Banerjee promised them job for a family member and taking care of all debts the family had taken for her marriage.

Ms Banerjee promised to clear a debt of Rs70,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and payment of Mr Das’ medical expenses.

“They are a very poor family. One member of the family will be given a job and the debt of Rs 70,000 which they had taken during the girl’s marriage, will be cleared from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund... And I have ordered the CID to enquire into the matter,” Ms Banerjee said.

Mita, a first-class in MA in Bengali from the Jadavpur University in 2015, allegedly committed suicide on October 11 at her in-law’s residence at Kushberia in Uluberia after a spat with her husband Rana Mondal.

After Mita’s family alleged that she was tortured and murdered, the police arrested Rana and his father Bijendra, while the mother-in-law and brother-in-law were absconding.

“I know I will not get back my daughter...She has gone forever...We have sought justice from the Chief Minister,” Sahadeb, a mason who lives in Sukantapally, Garia, told reporters after meeting Ms Banerjee.

