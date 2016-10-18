Mamata orders CID probe into Mita Mondal death case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered a CID probe into the death of Mita Mondal and promised her family, who visited her at the Secretariat, with a job and adequate action in the matter.

After meeting Mita’s father Sahadeb Das, her uncle Ranajit Das and two elder brothers Bappa and Kokhon, Ms Banerjee promised them job for a family member and taking care of all debts the family had taken for her marriage.

Ms Banerjee promised to clear a debt of Rs70,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and payment of Mr Das’ medical expenses.

“They are a very poor family. One member of the family will be given a job and the debt of Rs 70,000 which they had taken during the girl’s marriage, will be cleared from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund... And I have ordered the CID to enquire into the matter,” Ms Banerjee said.

Mita, a first-class in MA in Bengali from the Jadavpur University in 2015, allegedly committed suicide on October 11 at her in-law’s residence at Kushberia in Uluberia after a spat with her husband Rana Mondal.

After Mita’s family alleged that she was tortured and murdered, the police arrested Rana and his father Bijendra, while the mother-in-law and brother-in-law were absconding.

“I know I will not get back my daughter...She has gone forever...We have sought justice from the Chief Minister,” Sahadeb, a mason who lives in Sukantapally, Garia, told reporters after meeting Ms Banerjee. - PTI