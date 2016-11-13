Making films is an independent art form: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Film-making is not an amalgamation of various art forms but as independent or original as any other form, legendary film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said.

“It is not even a copy of any art form. It is not even amalgamation. It is a very independent art form developed in the modern times,” he told The Hindu on the sidelines of the 22nd Kolkata International Film Festival.

The Malayalam film-maker, who was at the KIFF for the screening of his film Pinneyum (Once again) in the Special Tribute section, spoke about a host of issues, including the need for making good cinema, demonetisation and Pinneyum.

“People around me thought that I had stopped making films, I just wanted to answer them with the title Pinneyum, which means ‘Once Again’,” he said.

According to the Dada Saheb Phalke Awardee, his film talks about “a situation where you want to go back to life but you cannot go back.. something has happened in your life that there is no going back…you don’t even go forward.”

Asked about adaptation of literary works into cinema, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said he was “not obliged” to the author and he had to find “something of his own” in a literary work to adapt it.

On the issue of demonetisation, he said the move may create temporary problems for people but it was a positive move.

“There are rumours that foreign countries are printing money and bringing it by shiploads. This has to stop,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

He said that over the past few years, black money and fake money had become a major problem.

The film-maker also emphasised that in a democracy, different opinions and views must be taken in account.