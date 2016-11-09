Imams target Modi, Mamata

About a week before the 25th convention of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in Kolkata, the imams and moizzins [prayer callers] of the State targeted the governments in Bengal and the Centre at a day-long public meeting.

While a section of the speakers targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and denounced the Uniform Civil Code, the other section demanded “settlement” of Wakf property in the State.

Around 10,000 members of around 30 organisations of imams and moizzins on Tuesday participated in the meeting organised by the All Bengal Minority Youth Federation (ABMYF).