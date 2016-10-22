Girl killed, two others injured as car hits them

One girl was killed and two others were injured on Thursday when a car dashed against them while trying to overtake a goods vehicle at Mahishadal in East Midnapore district, the police said.

Madhumita Bagh (16) was killed while her friends Sunita Bagh and Pinki Nayak were injured while going to tuition classes, after one Sedan hit them while trying to overtake a goods vehicle yesterday evening, East Medinipore SP Aloke Rajoria said.

Driver of the car, Subrata Maity (32), and fellow occupant, Dibyendu Das (29), have been arrested and charged with IPC Section 307 (Attempt to murder), 302 (Punishment for murder) and 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), the SP said.

While Madhumita was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital, her two friends were being treated, he added.

Meanwhile, State Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha on Friday directed the police to strictly deal with accident-related matters and to slap “attempt to murder” charges in cases where drivers were found to be “negligent”.

“I have directed my force to deal with accidents very seriously. In cases where drivers will be found negligent...If they are found to have continued driving knowing fully that this might cause loss of life they will be charged with attempt to murder,” Purkayastha told PTI.

The developments followed the mishap involving Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in which he was injured on NH-2 near Singur while returning here from Murshidabad on Tuesday in his vehicle.

In a prompt follow-up action, the State government decided to revamp the traffic management system on three National Highways 2, 6 and 34 to keep a check on the rising number of accidents. - PTI

