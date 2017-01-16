Fire in Presidency University, no casualty

A fire broke out in the Presidency University campus this morning.
There was no report of any injury or casualty, fire brigade sources have said.
Flames were spotted in the canteen in the campus at around 6:10 AM and the fire brigade was informed.
Five fire tenders were engaged to put off the flames which were contained in over an hour, sources added.
The exact cause of the fire was not clear but it spread from the kitchen place, the source said.
The heritage institution, associated with the names of the icons of Bengal and country for ages, recently celebrated 200 years of its existence.
