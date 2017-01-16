Kolkata

Fire in Presidency University, no casualty

A fire broke out in the Presidency University campus this morning.

There was no report of any injury or casualty, fire brigade sources have said.

Flames were spotted in the canteen in the campus at around 6:10 AM and the fire brigade was informed.

Five fire tenders were engaged to put off the flames which were contained in over an hour, sources added.

The exact cause of the fire was not clear but it spread from the kitchen place, the source said.

The heritage institution, associated with the names of the icons of Bengal and country for ages, recently celebrated 200 years of its existence.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:32:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/Fire-in-Presidency-University-no-casualty/article17044368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY