Disabled seek PIL route over demonetisation

Ever since the announcement of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes, Badarudoja Sheikh suffering from serious locomotor disability has been trying to access a bank or an ATM to exchange his currency, but found no luck.

The 60-year-old small businessman from Birbhum district of Bengal has even tried to argue that he is disabled and need not stand in queues.

“Even on Wednesday, I went to an ATM, but by the time I reached the machine, the cash was exhausted,” Mr. Sheikh said.

Earlier this week, a public interest litigation [PIL] petition by seven persons with serious disabilities was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a modification in the Central Gazette notification of November 8 announcing the demonetisation.

Counsel Akbar Ali said the notification should be changed allowing “authorised representative” of a person with disability to exchange currency.