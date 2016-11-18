Disabled seek PIL route over demonetisation

Ever since the announcement of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes, Badarudoja Sheikh suffering from serious locomotor disability has been trying to access a bank or an ATM to exchange his currency, but found no luck.
The 60-year-old small businessman from Birbhum district of Bengal has even tried to argue that he is disabled and need not stand in queues.
“Even on Wednesday, I went to an ATM, but by the time I reached the machine, the cash was exhausted,” Mr. Sheikh said.
Earlier this week, a public interest litigation [PIL] petition by seven persons with serious disabilities was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking a modification in the Central Gazette notification of November 8 announcing the demonetisation.
Counsel Akbar Ali said the notification should be changed allowing “authorised representative” of a person with disability to exchange currency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor