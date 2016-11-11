Common people penniless: Mamata

Continuing her relentless attack on the Centre on the issue of demonetisation of high value currency notes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that common people are feeling “helpless and penniless”.
“I enquired from all sections of society about present financial chaos. The feeling is that black money was to b ( be) brought back from outside as per the electoral assurance. But now the government has made the common people feel helpless and penniless. Is it right?,” she said on social media.
