Children demand ‘surgical strike’ against child marriage

: Ahead of Universal Children’s Day on November 20, groups of marginalised children are petitioning the government to end child marriage and child labour like the recent drive against black money.

“The way the government has implemented a ban on high value currency, similarly they should also ensure that no child gets married at an early age, every child gets education and no child is employed as labour,” said Baishaki Biswas, who was married off at 14 and became a mother two years later. Early marriage forced her to skip school after Class IX.

Charter of demands

Along with other marginalised children she is now writing to the authorities with a charter of demands, which includes launching a ‘surgical strike’ against child labour and child marriage.

Baishaki is one among hundreds of ‘Child Champions’, led by international NGO Save the Children, who are acting as child activists in the community to ensure that marginalised children do not become victims.

Every year the Child Rights Convention (CRC) Week is observed during November 14—20 to mark the global pledge to make the world a better place for all children under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Appeal to society

The period also includes the celebration of Universal Children’s Day on November 20 calling upon society to contribute in strengthening the social protection of all children of the country.

Despite ratifying the convention 24 years ago, India still has 1.2 million children struggling for survival till their 5th birthday, 84 million have never been to school and 7.8 million are engaged in some form of child labour.

These groups of kids from Save the Children have now put up a photo exhibition at Nehru Children’s Museum as part of a campaign where they were given cameras to tell their own stories with a series of images. PTI

