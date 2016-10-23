Kolkata

Abhishek Banerjee still on oxygen support

An MRI report had confirmed Abhishek suffered "orbital floor fracture".

The health condition of Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who was injured in a road accident a few days back, continues to remain the same and he is intermittently on oxygen support.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Belle Vue Clinic, where Mr Banerjee is admitted, his condition remains more or less the same.

He continues to have mild fever, body ache, discomfort and is on intermittent oxygen support, the medical bulletin said.

The Trinamool youth wing president’s car had met with an accident on National Highway-2 near Singur on Tuesday last.

An MRI report had confirmed Abhishek suffered “orbital floor fracture”.

At present he is under strict observation of a 14-member medical board.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 6:08:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/Abhishek-Banerjee-still-on-oxygen-support/article16079439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY