Kolkata

Abhishek Banerjee improving

The condition of Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who underwent a surgery for “orbital floor fracture” sustained in a car accident, is gradually improving.

Stating that Mr. Banerjee is “medically stable”, a medical bulletin released by Belle Vue Clinic on Thursday morning said: “Health condition of Abhishek Banerjee is gradually improving and he had an uneventful good night rest and sleep. He is medically stable, with all blood reports being normal.”

The surgical team, under the supervision of senior physician Prof. Dr. Sukumar Mukherjee, reviewed his condition at forenoon and observed that the TMC youth wing president’s wound to be gradually healing.

“Over and above this, his blood pressure, pulse and oxygen levels were stable, He continues to be under required medication,” the release said.

“Banerjee has been allowed only soft and semi-solid diet which he is accepting and tolerating well. Also he has been allowed in-room mobilisation,” Belle Vue Clinic CEO P. Tondon said.

Mr. Banerjee’s car had met with an accident on the National Highway-2 near Singur in Hooghly district on October 18. - PTI

May 30, 2020

