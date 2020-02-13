9 temples make way for hospital

Resuming its ongoing demolition drive to renovate and expand the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, the district administration on Wednesday pulled down at least nine temples and six club houses built illegally on government land adjacent to the roads on either sides of the Taladanda canal.

The authorities have identified to pull down another temple and a club house located on these two roads leading from Ranihat Bridge to the teaching hospital as part of the eviction drive for the hospital expansion, said Deputy Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Commissioner A.C. Rout.

Wednesday’s eviction was the third phase of the ongoing drive and the authorities were very conscious and concerned, for it involved places of worship. However, the demolition drive went off peacefully without any untoward incident.

Tension built up inside the hospital campus as employees resented the one-month notice given to them to vacate their houses. Hundreds of Class III and Class IV employees protested in front of the hospital superintendent’s office.