83.5% voting in Rajasthan village panchayat elections

JAIPUR

28 September 2020 23:29 IST

A total of 83.5% of the 31.95 lakh voters cast their votes in the first phase of village panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Monday. The highest polling, 94.66%, was reported from Dhorimanna panchayat samiti in Barmer district.

The polling was held for Sarpanches and Ward Panches of 947 village panchayats.

Polling was held peacefully at all the panchayat headquarters, with no untoward incident reported from anywhere. However, the voters did not adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at a large number of polling stations.

An electronic voting machine, which developed snag at Neemrana in Alwar district, was promptly replaced, while some defective EVMs in Dholpur district’s Bari region were repaired. The number of voters was reduced from 1,100 to 900 at each polling station to maintain social distancing.

Dungarpur violence

Elections in 55 village panchayats of Sarada and Gogunda panchayat samitis in Udaipur district was postponed in view of the recent violence in the adjoining Dungarpur district. The police force from Udaipur was sent to control law and order in Dungarpur and the polling parties were finding it difficult to reach the panchayats.

Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, who had tested COVID-19 positive, cast his vote at Piprali while wearing a personal protective equipment kit.