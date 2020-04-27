Kolkata

8 new cases in Odisha, total now 111

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday taking Odisha’s total to 111. Of these, 72 patients are under treatment, 37 have recovered and one has died so far. While six of the eight new cases were reported from Balasore, one was from Jajpur and one from Koraput, the first case in the district, according to the State government. The Koraput case pertains to a 22-year-old staff nurse who had come from Kolkata on April 14. He was quarantined and tested, the government said.

