8 killed in Birbhum after TMC leader’s murder

March 22, 2022 15:25 IST

Several houses were set on fire after the murder and 7 charred bodies recovered from one house alone

Eight persons were killed in violence that erupted at Baktui village in West Bengal ‘s Birbhum district on Tuesday following the murder of a deputy pradhan of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Several houses were set on fire after the murder and seven charred bodies recovered from one house alone. One person died of burn injuries at a hospital in Birbhum, the police said

Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya said the police were probing the connection between the murder and the violence. A special investigation team (SIT), comprising ADG CID Gyanwant Singh, IG Burdwan Zone B. L. Meena and DIG CID (Ops) Meeraj Khalid, had been set up to probe the incident.

“It is not political rivalry. It could be deep-rooted personal enmity between two groups,” the DGP said. Miscreants hurled bombs at deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh on Monday evening and he sustained grievous injuries. According to villagers, after his death, miscreants set several huts on fire. Senior police officers said the retaliation was immediate. Seven bodies were recovered from the house of Sanju Sheikh. Villagers alleged that about 10 houses were set on fire.

“A deputy pradhan has been killed. We have to find out whether the incident has anything to do with the houses being set on fire,” Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said. He was on the way to Baktui village, which is located in Rampurhat subdivision. TMC district president Anubrata Mondal said the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit.

Opposition demand

The Opposition hit out at the Trinamool Congress and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who holds the Home portfolio.

The BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly in protest against the violence. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said West Bengal was heading towards President’s rule. The matter was brought to the notice before Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava, who will hear the case tomorrow.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Md. Salim described the incident as a “massacre”. He said attempts were being made to suppress the incident. He also described the SIT as an attempt at “suppression of investigation and truth”.