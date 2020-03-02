7 accused of raping minor are juveniles

GUWAHATI

02 March 2020 01:35 IST

The girl was reported missing since February 28, body found in forest

Seven persons accused of raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in north-eastern Assam’s Biswanath district have turned out to be juvenile friends who had appeared in their Class X State board examination in February.

The girl was reported missing since February 28 evening. Her body was retrieved from a forest near her village on Saturday. The accused, from the same village as the victim, were arrested soon after.

An uncle of the victim told news persons that the accused had invited the girl for dinner but took her to the forest where they allegedly raped and killed her but hung the body from a tree to make it appear as a case of suicide.

“We suspected the boys after we spotted them in the forest during a search for my niece on Saturday morning. They fled as soon as they saw us and with the help of the police, we later found the body hanging from a tree,” the uncle said.

The police said they were awaiting the autopsy report.

“We are yet to receive the medical report. However, a case was registered against the seven on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father. They will be produced in court,” said Tilak Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer.