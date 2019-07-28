67% votes cast in Tripura rural election

An estimated 67.16% votes were cast till 3 p.m. on Saturday in the three-tier panchayat election in Tripura, which passed off peacefully, an election department official said.

Polls were held in only 15% of the total seats as 85% seats have already been won unopposed by the ruling BJP.

The Opposition — the Congress and the CPI(M) — accused the BJP workers of intimidating their voters since Friday night and not allowing them to exercise their franchise, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Ballot papers used

“Since ballot papers were used, it would take some more time to get the final percentage,” State Election Commissioner G.K. Rao said. He said the BJP has won 5,652 seats of the total 6,646 seats unopposed.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Law and order) Subrata Chakraborty said no major incident of violence was reported from any part of the State.