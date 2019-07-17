45 cows seized from smugglers die in Tripura

At least 45 cows, seized by the Border Security Force while being smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh, died due to alleged neglect at a cow shelter run by an NGO in Tripura.

The in-charge of the cow shelter at Devipur in Sipahijala district, said the cows died of “hyperthermia” as they were kept in open due to paucity of space and there were incessant rains over the last six days.

The deaths took place during last three days starting from Sunday, officials said.

At present, 700 cattle are lodged in the ‘gaushala’, cow shelter in-charge Joshine Antony said on Tuesday.

The cow shelter was constructed by a Delhi-based NGO on May 14 last following an agreement with the Tripura government.

She said 45 cows died in last three days as they were under open sky and drenched in rainwater.

“There were incessant rains for the last six days and the 45 cows were under an open sky, drenched in rains and died due to hyperthermia,” she said.