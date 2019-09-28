44 killed in rain-related incidents in U.P.

Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday, as heavy rain continued to lash different parts of the State disrupting normal life.

Due to heavy rain, the administrations of Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some other districts have announced closure of schools on Saturday.

House, wall collapse

“Forty-four persons have died in rain-related incidents of house and wall collapse, snake bites, drowning, lightning since Thursday (past 24 hours),” a report from the Relief Commissioner’s office said.

Six deaths each were reported from Pratapgarh and Raebareli, five from Amethi, four each from Chandauli and Varanasi, three each from Prayagraj, Barabanki and Mahoba, two from Ambedkar Nagar, and one each from Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Sonebhadra, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi and Azamgarh, the officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said. The CM has asked the officials to give ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed.