40% Odisha under lockdown

The Odisha government on Saturday announced a near complete lockdown in five districts and eight urban centres till March 29, beginning from Sunday.

Districts and towns have been identified on basis of distribution of 3,200 people who have returned from foreign countries. These foreign returnees have been kept in both home quarantine and institutional isolations. Of the 69 samples, two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

These districts include Khurdha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapada and towns such as Angul, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur Road, Jajpur Town and Bhadrak – 40% of the State’s geographical area. About 70% of foreign returnees belong to these areas.

“In the first phase, we are going for a near-complete lockdown in all these areas from 7 a.m. on Sunday to 9 p.m. on March 29,” announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He appealed to the people to avoid coming out of their homes, except for requiring very essential service.

Airport, railways, bus stands and essential services have been exempted from the lockdown. All service providers, including private sector, engaged in COVID-19 relief services, have been declared emergency workers.

Administration, police, health, fire, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, electricity, water, municipal services, banks, ATMs and petrol pumps will remain open. All distribution of benefits such as pension and PDS have been postponed. District Collectors have been empowered to add or delete any sector and service to this list based on local assessment.

“We have to see it as our responsibility to protect our lives. It is the duty of the community, specifically Sarpanches and elected representatives and other community leaders to keep a close watch,” he said.

Private companies have been advised to encourage work from home.