4 test positive in Valley, 417 on the run

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir on Wednesday, even as the J&K administration fears that 417 people are on the run because of their travel history and may be potential asymptomatic virus carriers in society.

“Doctors suggest actual cases in the community could probably be more than those tested positive. Stay at homes and report to designated hospitals if you have symptoms or travel history,” Srinagar District Magistrate Dr. Shahid Choudhary said.

The appeal comes on a day when J&K witnessed highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, with four persons testing positive from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, taking the toll to 11.

Official sources said 471 people, who have travel history, are hiding in Kashmir to escape screening.