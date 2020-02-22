30 squats for a free platform ticket at this railway station

Thirty squats in front of a machine can now get passengers at the Anand Vihar railway station here a free platform ticket. They can also avoid long queues.

In a first-of-its-kind scheme aimed at promoting the ‘Fit India’ campaign, the Railways has set up a ‘Fit India Squat Kiosk’ near the entry point of the station.

The machine will generate a free platform ticket after a passenger performs 30 squats.

“It aims to engage, excite and enable people towards their health and well-being,” said the official release.

The Railways has also opened a ‘Dawa Dost’ store at the station, which will offer generic medicines for passengers at up to 80% discount, according to an official release.

Generic medicines

“‘Dawa Dost’ aims to make it easier for Indians to take care of their health and help them make substantial savings on their health bills by providing high-quality affordable medicines. The firm has 10 stores in Rajasthan and Delhi, and plans to expand rapidly,” the release said.

Additionally, a pulse health machine which can measure health and wellness parameters, such as body composition and blood pressure, has also been placed at the station.

It will, in minutes, generate a detailed report on indications of a potential lifestyle disease, with personalised recommendations for improving one’s health and wellness.

Massage chairs

“The most advanced body massage chairs, which have 3D massage rollers with longer massage track line giving the maximum massage coverage, are also available in the concourse area of the station,” the statement said.

The Railways said there would be an ‘Eat Right Station’ with certification mandated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

To be implemented with Hindustan Unilever Limited, the project aims to help passengers make healthy food choices.

The station is the first ‘Eat Right Station’ in Northern Railway.