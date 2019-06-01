3 killed as SUV falls into gorge

Three people were killed and 10 others injured when an overloaded SUV skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Friday. The accident took place on Thursday night when the SUV on its way to Bhalla in Doda skidded and rolled down a 200-ft-deep gorge at the Khaleeni belt, they said. Thirteen people were rushed to Doda district hospital where three were declared brought dead.