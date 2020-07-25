3-day lockdown in Tripura from Monday

The Tripura government has imposed a three-day complete lockdown from Monday in view of the surge in the coronavirus infections. The Health department will conduct a house-to-house survey and antigen tests of suspected patients during the lockdown.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a video message on Saturday evening urged the people to cooperate with the administration and the police who will enforce the lockdown from 5 a.m. on Monday. “Please help us to contain the spread.”
Mr. Deb said Tripura is one of the few States where the mortality rate of the infected patients was insignificant and the rate of recoveries was very encouraging.
‘Remain at home’
He requested the people to remain at home during the lockdown days also to respond to the health staff who will be visiting every household.
The Chief Minister announced an incentive of ₹1,000 for all category health staff who will be taking part in the survey. He added that sufficient number of beds, ventilators, PPEs and emergency equipment to cope with the situation were available.
The Chief Secretary said the night curfew will continue as usual.
Tripura has recorded 3,787 cases as per the last official tally announced on Friday night.
Eleven people have died of the disease.
