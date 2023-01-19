21 TMC leaders still in contact, says Mithun Chakraborty, calls for a ‘movement’ in West Bengal

January 19, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - Kolkata (West Bengal)

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty on January 18 said hit out at TMC saying that "nothing is permanent" and a political change in West Bengal is inevitable.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Mr. Chakraborty said, "Nothing is permanent, if not today then tomorrow there will be a change of leadership in Bengal, this is ' karma'," he added.

He further said, "We haven't started the campaigning yet, but the party president has instructed me to reach out to the people and encourage them for having a 'panic-free' election."

"We are not afraid of defeat, but want elections to be done freely without violence," he added.

Further speaking on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Election, he said, "Why do people say that we didn't do well in the 2021 elections? From three seats, we reached 77 seats. From 55 lakh votes, we reached 2 crores and 28 lakh votes. Yes, we didn't win, but we performed very well. We know that the election game changes in a matter of just 50 lakh votes, and everybody knows, how that game of 50 lakh votes happened.

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and General Secretary B.L. Santosh, have asked us to keep working hard in Bengal.

He further said that only a "movement" can curb the alleged "corrupt situation" in the State.

"On the topic of corruption in Bengal, I would like to say that it is not the corruption of just 3-4 leaders, but the entire system has become corrupt. Corruption has reached the root. It can't be cured, because how can we fight those who have the police? It can only be dealt with a movement, a mass movement," he said.

The actor-turned-politician further reiterated his claim that several TMC leaders are in contact with him.

"I am still saying that more than 21 TMC leaders are in contact with me. I have just told them that if you don't do anything wrong, we are with you. I don't talk without proof, and will reveal more at the right time," he said.

The BJP leader further added that the State of Tripura has undergone 'unbelievable development' in the last five years.

"I visited Tripura recently and was with CM Manik Saha. I can say that there has been unbelievable development in the State. If the government comes back for five years, I can challenge that it will become the best State in the country," he said.

He also took a jibe at not being invited to the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

"I was not invited to the Kolkata International Film Festival, but what difference does it make? I was also invited to be the Guest of Honor at another International Film Festival after seven days, but I could not go as I didn't have time. If doing these things benefits someone, then let them do it," he said.