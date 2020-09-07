21 minor boys trafficked from Bihar rescued in Kolkata

Representational image.

Kolkata

07 September 2020 21:36 IST

They were brought to be engaged in a bangle manufacturing unit in Howrah district

The Kolkata police on Monday rescued 21 minor boys who were allegedly trafficked to the city from Samastipur in Bihar, most likely to be engaged as child labourers. The children were intercepted at the Babughat Bus Stand early on Monday morning.

“It was found that 21 minor boys were being trafficked from Samastipur in the bus by Md. Ayshan (22), Md. Afjal (28), Md. Chand (23) and others… After investigation, the three accused in the FIR have been arrested,” the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 370 of Indian Penal Code. The rescued children were taken to a child care institution in Kolkata and are likely to return to their homes after necessary legal formalities.

The police worked on a tip off by the Bachapan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an organisation working for child rights.

Deep Banerjee and Swagata Sen, two representatives of the BBA, along with the police waited through the night for the vehicle. The children were likely to be engaged in a bangle manufacturing unit in Howrah district.

There are several reports of how the lockdown has impacted children and made them more vulnerable to trafficking. In certain districts where the impact of cyclone Amphan has been severe, there have been reports of an increase in child marriages along with trafficking.