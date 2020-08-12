20 test positive in ISKCON temple

No devotee allowed in temples in Mathura-Vrindavan till Aug.13

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to cast its shadow on Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura as 20 persons tested positive in the ISKCON temple of Vrindavan on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said, “A couple of days ago a devotee, living in the premises and had gone to Delhi, was tested positive. The health officials tested 349 persons living in the temple. Out of those, 20 have tested positive. Most of them are asymptomatic and have been isolated into home quarantine as per protocol.”

He told The Hindu that the orders were already in place that no devotee would visit the temples in Mathura-Vrindavan till August 13. “The surrounding areas have also been sealed and are being sanitised.”

Mr. Mishra refused to comment on the local media reports which suggested that some devotees had gone to attend the funeral of a priest in West Bengal and had contracted the virus there.

A temple spokesperson said the person who had returned from Delhi was asked to quarantine himself but he didn’t.

“It spread the virus. The temple has been vacated and those who have tested positive have been asked to stay in isolation. All of them are Indians. None of them is in a serious condition,” he said, adding the senior members were still discussing how the Janmashtami rituals would be carried out in the face of new developments.