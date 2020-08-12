20 test positive in ISKCON temple

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to cast its shadow on Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura as 20 persons tested positive in the ISKCON temple of Vrindavan on Tuesday.
District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said, “A couple of days ago a devotee, living in the premises and had gone to Delhi, was tested positive. The health officials tested 349 persons living in the temple. Out of those, 20 have tested positive. Most of them are asymptomatic and have been isolated into home quarantine as per protocol.”
He told The Hindu that the orders were already in place that no devotee would visit the temples in Mathura-Vrindavan till August 13. “The surrounding areas have also been sealed and are being sanitised.”
Mr. Mishra refused to comment on the local media reports which suggested that some devotees had gone to attend the funeral of a priest in West Bengal and had contracted the virus there.
A temple spokesperson said the person who had returned from Delhi was asked to quarantine himself but he didn’t.
“It spread the virus. The temple has been vacated and those who have tested positive have been asked to stay in isolation. All of them are Indians. None of them is in a serious condition,” he said, adding the senior members were still discussing how the Janmashtami rituals would be carried out in the face of new developments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath