HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 shops gutted in blaze in Bengal’s Howrah

Shopkeepers claimed that goods worth more than ₹1 crore were gutted

February 02, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Howrah (WB)

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

At least 20 shops were gutted in a fire in West Bengal’s Howrah district early on February 2, a fire official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Registry Gali area adjacent to Bagnan central bus stand, he said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after two hours, the fire official said.

Fire and police officials suspect that the blaze erupted due to short-circuit in one of the shops and spread to the other commercial establishments, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

The process of ascertaining the amount of losses is underway, he said, even as shopkeepers claimed that goods worth more than ₹1 crore were gutted.

Related Topics

Howrah / West Bengal / fire

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.