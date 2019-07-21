2 school students injured in detonator blast

Two students of an upper primary school in Odisha’s Ganjam district were grievously injured on Saturday when a detonator found by them near the school campus accidentally went off. The incident occurred at Magura village under Aska police station limits.

State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash directed the Ganjam District Education Officer to conduct an inquiry and submit the report within a week.

Both the injured students were first admitted to the Aska community health centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their condition deteriorated. One of them is in Class VII while the other is in Class VIII.

School headmistress Babita Acharya said the incident took place around 10 a.m. during the recess and midday meal break.