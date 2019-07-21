Kolkata

2 school students injured in detonator blast

more-in

They found it near the school in Odisha’s Ganjam district: police

Two students of an upper primary school in Odisha’s Ganjam district were grievously injured on Saturday when a detonator found by them near the school campus accidentally went off. The incident occurred at Magura village under Aska police station limits.

State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash directed the Ganjam District Education Officer to conduct an inquiry and submit the report within a week.

Both the injured students were first admitted to the Aska community health centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their condition deteriorated. One of them is in Class VII while the other is in Class VIII.

School headmistress Babita Acharya said the incident took place around 10 a.m. during the recess and midday meal break.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kolkata
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2019 11:36:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/2-school-students-injured-in-detonator-blast/article28622912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY