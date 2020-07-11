2 more die as Assam flood situation worsens again

Two people drowned in Assam on Saturday as the flood situation deteriorated after improving over the week, affecting more than 6 lakh people. The number of affected people was 1.82 lakh two days ago.
Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authoritysaid a person each died in western Assam’s Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts taking the death toll to 42 since May 22.
Landslides during this period killed another 24 people.
An incident of landslide was reported in Guwahati as well as in Dima Hasao district. Officials said no one was injured and five families were shifted to safety.
“Heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has led to the inundation of 1,109 villages and localities across 20 of the State’s 33 districts. The Brahmaputra and nine of its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.
Till Saturday evening, 8,474 flood-affected people moved into 72 relief camps, up from some 1,000 two days ago.
Floodwaters have started to enter the Kaziranga National Park with 46 of the 223 anti-poaching camps being inundated overnight.
Park officials said so far 41 animals have died during the onslaught of monsoon. Nine of the animals – all hog deer – were run over by vehicles while trying to cross a highway along the southern edge of the park.
Animals escape the flooded park to the relative safety of the hills of Karbi Anglong district beyond this highway.
