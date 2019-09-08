2 killed after fight over firecrackers

Two people were killed and at least four were injured after a fight over bursting of firecrackers during a birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, the police said on Saturday. Some sparks from a firecracker fell on the thatched roof of an adjacent house in the district’s Kakraaso village on Friday night, the police added.

“Sunil was celebrating his nephew Kartik’s birthday and sparks from a firecracker fell on the thatched house of Dhurandar, leading to a heated exchange,” SP Devendra Nath said. The villagers pacified both and the matter was resolved, he added. Later, Dhurandhar’s daughter-in-law Sunita called up her father who reached the village with his sons and attacked those inside Sunil’s house. Sunil’s relatives Subhash and Ramashray were killed and in the knife attack, while four others were injured, the police said.

A case has been lodged against seven people, of which six have been arrested, police said. Those arrested include Sunita’s father Rajmahal, and her brothers — Vinay and Ajit.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, the police said.