Two men died and one suffered paralysis after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Sisauli village in Muzaffarnagar district, the police said here on Tuesday.

Niraj, 40, died during treatment at the Meerut Medical College on Monday while Brijesh, 35, died on Sunday, they said, adding Narender, 39, lost his eyesight and his body was paralysed. Meanwhile, people refused to cremate Niraj’s body and demanded strict action against the accused, the police said.