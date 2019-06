Two persons have been arrested for running a cricket betting racket, Kolkata Police said on Sunday.

Based on prior information, a team of the Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a residence in Rabindra Sarani and arrested Rajkumar Lihala (54), and Amit Kumar Gupta (24), on Saturday, an officer said.

Two mobile phones, a television and cash amounting to ₹1,02,200 were recovered from their possession, the officer added.