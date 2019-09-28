16 killed, five injured in Rajasthan road accident

At least 16 people were killed as a minibus rammed into an SUV in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Friday, police said.

Five persons were also injured in the accident that happened near Agolai on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway.

Among the dead were six women and a child, the police said.

The bus, on its way from Balesar to Jodhpur, veered off its lane near Dhandhania village and hit the SUV, a white Bolero, coming from the opposite direction as the driver lost control due to a tyre burst.

Rescuers faced a hard time in bringing out the injured.

All eight passengers in the SUV, killed in the accident, were members of a family based in Balesar. They were returning from Jhanwer in Jodhpur, police said. The others killed were passengers of the bus, said Balesar SHO Devendra Singh.

The State government has announced ₹1 lakh each for the families of those killed from the CM’s Relief Fund. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister and local MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have expressed their condolences.