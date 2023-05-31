15-year-old student from Kolkata wins ‘Best Diplomat’ award at a global event

HamberMenu
K. Adhyaa, a student of Modern High School for Girls in Kolkata, was one of the youngest delegates from 60 countries who participated at the event.

May 31, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
K. Adhyaa receiving the award.

K. Adhyaa receiving the award. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 15-year-old student from Kolkata has won the ‘Best Diplomat’ award at a global event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). K. Adhyaa, a student of Modern High School for Girls, was among the youngest among the 162 delegates from over 60 countries who participated in the event in Dubai, UAE from May 19 to 21. Best Diplomats is a diplomatic simulation organiser headquartered in New York which has initiated its momentum with recognition of the salience of Youth Leadership and aims to provide prospects to harness and advance opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.

During the three day event, Ms. Adhyaa made a presentation on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for development of Afghanistan, participated in a negotiation session and discussed key issues around the globe such as global warming and campaigned for trans-national transfer of technology. The Class XI student was designated the delegate of Afghanistan, a country which she described as staggering in terms of its economy yet has the potential to bring about a remarkable change in the field of technology in the upcoming years. 

Ten delegates from India participated in the three-day event. Among other participants from India like a real estate professional from Nashik, a retired officer of merchant navy and Ms. Adhyaa was the youngest among all the participants. “I am delighted to make my country proud at a global platform. The three days which I spent as a diplomat have come as a great learning opportunity to me. The event also provided an opportunity to engage with people from different backgrounds across several countries,” Ms. Adhyaa said.

Fawad Ali Langah, director-general of ‘Best Diplomats’ who was present at the event in Dubai said that there is an increasing demand for visionary leaders who possess extensive and long-term thinking abilities, as well as a deep understanding of modern world diplomacy. He added that the programme upholds three fundamental pillars that are essential for the reform and progress of our contemporary world: diplomacy, leadership, and negotiation skills.

