₹1.42 lakh cr. budget for Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented a tax-free budget for the year 2020-21 with a total outlay of ₹1.42 lakh crore, up by 7.70% over the previous year.

Mr. Khattar, who holds the finance portfolio, said the budget reflects the government’s commitment to substantially boost investment in agriculture, rural development, health, education and social justice for comprehensive socio-economic growth of the State. “This is substantiated by the increase in allocation to these departments,” he said.

Presenting the ₹1,42,343.78-crore budget, Mr. Khattar said the government has allocated ₹19,343 crore to education and sports, ₹6,294 crore to rural development and panchayat, ₹6,533 crore to health, ₹349 crore to industries, ₹9,000 crore to pensions and Rs 5,474 crore to agriculture. The State debt is projected at nearly ₹1.98 lakh crore, which in 2019-20 was ₹1.76 lakh crore.

Mr. Khattar said the State’s revenue receipts are anticipated to increase by 15.96% in 2020-21 to ₹8,9,964.14 crore from Rs.7,7,580.73 crore in 2019-20. The expenditure will increase to ₹1,42,343 crore, a rise of 7.7%.

“We have decided to set up a new department — ‘Housing for All’ so as to bring all housing schemes being implemented by different departments, boards and corporations under one roof,” he said. To make Haryana a preferred global investment destination, the State has initiated major regulatory reforms through simplification of procedures. “An amount of ₹349.30 crore for industry and commerce, ₹173.07 crore for civil aviation department and ₹1,522.35 crore for revenue and disaster management department has been proposed,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the budget would push the State further into ‘debt trap’. “The BJP has suppressed the State under debt of ₹1,98,700 crore,” he said.