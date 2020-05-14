129 arrested for violence at Telinipara in Bengal

West Bengal Police has arrested 129 persons in connection with violence at Telinipara in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. Violence between two communities had erupted in the area on Sunday allegedly over a dispute over using a public toilet during lockdown.
The West Bengal Home Department on Thursday said that strong action has been taken against the miscreants. The Department took to social media assuring the people that senior officials along with large number of forces are patrolling the area round the clock.
“Administration is committed to ensure peace. Some persons are trying to spread communal virus to further their political interests. Strong legal action is being taken against all these persons,” the official twitter handle of West Bengal Home Department said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blamed the “IT-Cell’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) for provoking communal passions during the lockdown. The State BJP blamed the administration for failing to control the situation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism