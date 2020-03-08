12 killed in SUV-tractor collision in Bihar

At least 12 people died and three were critically injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district early on Saturday, an official said.

The accident occurred on National Highway-28 in Kanti area, 80 km north of Patna, when the speeding vehicle carrying 14 people rammed the brick-laden tractor, being driven on the wrong side, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

The car’s occupants, who hailed from a village in Hathauri area, were returning to their homes for Holi from Buxar where they had been working as daily wage earners, Mr. Singh said.

The impact of the collision left the car mangled, killing seven of its occupants on the spot and four others succumbed to injuries while they were being rushed to a hospital. A person seated on the tractor was also killed, while three occupants of the SUV are undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The national highway was blocked for a few hours as large crowd had gathered at the spot. Movement of vehicles was restored after police arrived with quick response team personnel and got the road cleared, the District Magistrate said.

An ex gratia of ₹4 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased as per the government policy, he added.