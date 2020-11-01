Kolkata

12 kg of cannabis seized in Kolkata

Over 12 kg of cannabis was seized from a car at Regent Park area in the southern part of Kolkata on Saturday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, policemen intercepted a car on Brickfield Road and recovered 12.5 kg of cannabis hidden below the seats.

While one of the occupants of the car was arrested, his companion managed to flee, police said.

